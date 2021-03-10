Menu

Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Join "All of Us MKE" in Vaccinating Our Community

With the UW Madison All of Us Research Center and Outreach Community Health
Posted at 11:33 AM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 12:33:12-05

Many people are finding themselves worried about receiving the COVID19 vaccine. The UW Madison All of Us Research Center at the Center for Community Engagement in Milwaukee wants to help inform people on the science behind the vaccine, and how it can help life return to normal if most of the population receives it. Dr. Bashir Easter Assistant Director of UW All of Us MKE and Dr. Rene' Settle-Robinson the Past President of the Cream City Medical Society joins us to dispel the misinformation surrounding the vaccine and where eligible people can go to receive it.

Be more informed by staying up to date on the "All of Us MKE" Facebook page and visit joinallofus.org to learn more about the research program.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019