Join "All of Us MKE" in Vaccinating Our Community

Many people are finding themselves worried about receiving the COVID19 vaccine. The UW Madison All of Us Research Center at the Center for Community Engagement in Milwaukee wants to help inform people on the science behind the vaccine, and how it can help life return to normal if most of the population receives it. Dr. Bashir Easter Assistant Director of UW All of Us MKE and Dr. Rene' Settle-Robinson the Past President of the Cream City Medical Society joins us to dispel the misinformation surrounding the vaccine and where eligible people can go to receive it.

Be more informed by staying up to date on the "All of Us MKE" Facebook page and visit joinallofus.org to learn more about the research program.

