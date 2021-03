Beloved Milwaukee Icon and Actor John McGivern is back! After a long awaited return to the stage John has two exciting projects in store for us. Today, he joins us to talk about his new show exploring the quaint small towns and Main Streets of the Midwest, and his stage show "UP CLOSE... but not too close with John McGivern" at the Pabst Theater.

Find everything you need to know about John and his projects at johnmcgivern.com (you can grab tickets to his show too!)