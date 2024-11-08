Job Training to Bridge the Skills Gap

More than 40 million Americans hold student loan debt, with a collective balance of over $1.7 trillion. Transfr is focused on expanding opportunities for young people to access alternatives to expensive four-year degrees. They work with enterprises, economic and workforce development agencies to bridge the gap, so that high school graduates can discover, experience and prepare for career pathways upon graduating. Known for his groundbreaking work in education and job training, CEO of Transfr Inc, Bharani Rajakumar utilizes virtual reality simulations to bridge the skills gap and empower individuals.

