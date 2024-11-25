Watch Now
Jellystone's Christmas Carnival of Lights!

Jellystone Park, Caledonia WI
Are you ready to start the holiday season? Jellystone Park in Caledonia is ready to immerse you in a classic holiday experience! Their drive-through light show features more than 2 million dazzling lights and stretches almost two miles. After the light show, guests can cozy up by outdoor firepits with steamy hot cocoa, shop around Santa’s Workshop, and take a photo with the big man himself Tuesday-Saturday until December 23rd.
NEW attractions this year include:
- Outdoor ice skating outside Santa’s Workshop
- More dynamic walking path outside Santa’s Workshop including a Candy Village walk through and giant ‘ice castle'
- One night only walking night through the light show on 11/29

Open November 23 - December 31 (excludes 11/28, 11/29 (5K & walk through night only) & 12/25)
Sunday - Thursday: open 5PM - 9PM // Friday & Saturday: open 5PM - 11PM.
For more information, visit Christmas Carnival of Lights

