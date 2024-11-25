Jellystone's Christmas Carnival of Lights!

Are you ready to start the holiday season? Jellystone Park in Caledonia is ready to immerse you in a classic holiday experience! Their drive-through light show features more than 2 million dazzling lights and stretches almost two miles. After the light show, guests can cozy up by outdoor firepits with steamy hot cocoa, shop around Santa’s Workshop, and take a photo with the big man himself Tuesday-Saturday until December 23rd.

NEW attractions this year include:

- Outdoor ice skating outside Santa’s Workshop

- More dynamic walking path outside Santa’s Workshop including a Candy Village walk through and giant ‘ice castle'

- One night only walking night through the light show on 11/29

Open November 23 - December 31 (excludes 11/28, 11/29 (5K & walk through night only) & 12/25)

Sunday - Thursday: open 5PM - 9PM // Friday & Saturday: open 5PM - 11PM.

For more information, visit Christmas Carnival of Lights