Jay's "Got a Guy" for Anything Home Related

Do you ever just need "a guy" who can help you tackle a certain house project whether that be design, construction or anything for home remodel related? Jay Schmidt, owner of JSG of Keller Williams joins us, and he has a guy for nearly everything. Jay has completed over 30 home renovations, and since then has developed a few tricks of his sleeve that he would love to share. He is always happy to provide referrals and connect people to the best local contractors for home repairs.

Jay will be hosting an Open House to showcase the updates he and his contractors made to his most recent remodel. Anyone who registered to attend the Open House will be added to a drawing which includes many great discounts/complimentary services from many of these contractors.

Visit Jay’s house at 7705 N Lake Drive in Fox Point to see the home remodeling transformation and also get the opportunity to meet many of the contractors that were involved in this project!

