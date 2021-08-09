Jam Out for a Great Cause!

Summer is the perfect time for live music, especially with the Kenosha scenic lakefront in the background! You can get your groove on at The HarborPark Jazz Rhythm & Blues on August 21, where all proceeds will benefit the Mahone Fund Career Exploration Program. Chairman Tim Mahone joins us to share more details about the musicians, BBQ Border Battle, and more!

The gates open at 12:30 p.m. and the cooking studio takes place at 1:30 p.m. on August 21! For tickets, visit mahonefund.org or call 262-654-2412.