It’s Time To Declutter Your Relationships: Know the Signs

People often think of clutter when it comes to cleaning, but not all clutter is tangible! Author, conflict resolution expert and founder of BreakthroughADR, Damali Peterman joins us to help clear the clutter in relationships. Damali wants you declutter in 5 steps that she likes to call the 5 Bs. These Bs are boundaries, basic, blues, boring and better person. Declutter those relationships to make space for the things and people that you value the most and use the 5 signs above to help you evaluate when it's time to move on. For more information visit BreakthroughADR.

