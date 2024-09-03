It's Time for Wagfest

Wagfest - About 5,000 community members from throughout southeast Wisconsin will join their furry friends for the 17th annual Wagfest, an event that helps raise money for Elmbrook Humane Society (EBHS).

The event, taking place Saturday, September 7th at Mitchell Park in Brookfield, offers an opportunity for animals and their people to come together as a community to celebrate the bond between them. No canine companion – no problem as many take part without a dog!

The day-long festival includes food, music, shopping, several different raffles and of course, activities for dogs. Raffle prizes include (but are not limited to) animal-themed gift baskets, gift certificates to local restaurants and retailers, a wheelbarrow of booze, and a tower of beer. The EBHS merchandise tent will offer EBHS gear for purchase, and the 50/50 raffle with drawings held every two hours.

Additionally, Wagfest will feature lure courses, puppy pools, Zoomie Zone, Pawcasso Studio, photo booth, and the always popular Puptini Bar. Attendees may shop from one of the many vendors, while eating and indulging in one of many cold beverage options. A variety of food truck

options will be onsite, and MobCraft Brewery will be serving the beverages.

Proceeds raised benefit the animals cared for at EBHS as well as programs they offer to the community. We are also looking for volunteers to help us that day. If interested, go towww.ebhs.org and sign up.