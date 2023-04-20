It's Time For A Girl's Getaway!

Spring is here ladies and it's time to get rejuvenated before the summer fun begins! Joining us today is Kathleen Eickhoff & Elizabeth Rumpff from Elkhart Lake Tourism and Aspira Spa to tell us about the gorgeous and calm area they have awaiting for you and the girls. Aspira's Signature Services include cedar & sacred waters massages, a new salt room, meditation sanctuary sauna and a spa cafe. Their Spa Suite has its own fireplace, whirlpool and private showers! Pack up and join the girls for a trip to get grounded, connected and pampered while their staff are there to help revamp your self-care.

To book a Spa Package, a Couple's Journey/Wellness Package or a Relaxing Girls Getaway click Aspira Spa at Osthoff Resort.

