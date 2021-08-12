Watch
It’s Prime Time!

With Merle Norman
Posted at 10:31 AM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 11:31:38-04

Primers are an essential part of a long-lasting makeup routine, and many people do not realize that there are various types. Different primers are used on different parts of the face and work with specific cosmetic ingredients. Choosing the correct primer is based on your skin type and beauty goals. Debby Hagie from Merle Norman joins us today, and she’ll share the various types of primers and their benefits.

You can find Debby at the Merle Norman studio in Hales Corners. There are also locations in Brookfield, Oconomowoc, and West Bend.

For more information, visit merlenorman.com.

