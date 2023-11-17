It's Pink Friday at Boho Luxe Boutique!

Marisa Schmitz, owner of Boho Luxe Boutique is back to talk about Pink Friday! Pink Friday is a day to celebrate and support small businesses before the chaos of Black Friday. Boho Luxe Boutique is donating 10% off their online sales to the Complex Care Program at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, doing free gifts with purchase, and free shipping when you spend $50 or more!

Visit shopboholuxeboutique.com for free shipping when you spend $50+. They have a free gift with your purchase, a free nail wrap when you spend $100 and free slippers when you spend $200. Offer is TODAY ONLY, one gift per customer, while supplies last.

Boho Luxe Boutque also has some upcoming pop-up events if you want to shop around in person!

White Brick Salon, Brookfield, WI Tonight 5-8pm

Ray's Wine and Spirits in Wauwatosa on December 3rd from 12-3pm!

Soiree Wine Bar in Muskego on December 14th 5:30 pm-9pm