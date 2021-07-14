It’s Park and Recreation Month!

Local parks have seen a spike in popularity since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, making it more important than ever to keep them clean and accessible. Recycling & Solid Waste Supervisor at the Waukesha County Parks and Land Use, Analiese Smith, is here this morning to talk about some of the ‘Leave No Trace’ principles. ‘Leave No Trace’ means that we are enjoying parks in a way that won’t impact other people’s ability to enjoy the natural world.

Before you visit your local parks, plan ahead by visiting waukeshacountyparks.com. You can check out their Park System Alerts Page for up-to-date information on water conditions, projects or closures.