It's national squirrel appreciation day! The Wisconsin Humane society is here today to chat with us about what makes our squirrely friends so crafty when it comes to eating bird seed, digging in trash cans, and hanging out in trees. How can you celebrate national squirrel appreciation day?



Find ways to learn about them, visit our website or the DNR's about keeping wildlife wild

Typically, do not recommend putting out extra food as they already have ample food

Observe them from a distance and watch their intriguing behavior as they are quite entertaining

Visit Wildlife | Wisconsin Humane Society for more information.