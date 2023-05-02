It's National Foster Care Awareness Day!

Happy Foster-Care Awareness Day! Joining us today is Karen Schlindwein and Beverly Taylor with some great information on

the great need SE Wisconsin has for more foster families and how Chosen journeys with these families throughout the entire process. Chosen recognizes that there are more than 7,000 children who are in need of foster care due to Fentanyl use, mental health issues and the economy. This demand is what gets Chosen excited to help people foster families while also impacting the community.

Karen and Beverly are also here to inform everyone about the Walk on the Wild Side Awareness walk which is on September 9th at the Milwaukee County Zoo. People who register before June 15th can receive the early bird special! If you or someone you know is considering fostering or would like to volunteer or financially support Chosen to strengthen a family's impact, please visit Chosen In Love.