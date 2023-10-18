It's National Cupcake Day!

Jordan James, owner and baker of Cupcakes by Jordan joins us today to celebrate national cupcake day! Jordan knew she had to start her own baking business after winning multiple baking competitions over the years. She has also used her delicious treats to raise money for charities such as HAWS, MACC and Tirzah Place. Jordan makes gourmet cupcakes from scratch using organic and all-natural ingredients. Most cupcake flavors can be made vegan and/or gluten free and all ingredients are peanut and tree nut free. Jordan sells her baked goods through her website and at local events and farmer's markets. She also caters for all types of events including weddings, graduations, birthdays and more!

If you have a special event or you just want some delicious cupcakes, she'd love to bake for you. If you act now and place your order by October 31, you’ll receive 15% off the price. Visit cupcakesbyjordanjames.com to check out all of her delicious flavors and place an order!

