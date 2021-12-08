Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

It's Family Holiday Photo Time!

Brookfield Square Mall
Posted at 10:25 AM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 11:25:55-05

Get your family ready for holiday photos! Whether you’re looking for color coordinated outfits or PJs for the whole family, the Brookfield Square Mall has got the most festive styles. Shop their Holiday Gift Guide with all the latest and greatest fashions for men, women, and kiddos to help make your shopping trip that much easier. Marketing Director, Eric Zizich gives his best tips for a successful family photo shoot.

To create a custom wish list from the Brookfield Square Holiday Gift Guide and for special holiday hours, visit https://www.shopbrookfieldsquaremall.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019