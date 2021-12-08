It's Family Holiday Photo Time!

Get your family ready for holiday photos! Whether you’re looking for color coordinated outfits or PJs for the whole family, the Brookfield Square Mall has got the most festive styles. Shop their Holiday Gift Guide with all the latest and greatest fashions for men, women, and kiddos to help make your shopping trip that much easier. Marketing Director, Eric Zizich gives his best tips for a successful family photo shoot.

To create a custom wish list from the Brookfield Square Holiday Gift Guide and for special holiday hours, visit https://www.shopbrookfieldsquaremall.com