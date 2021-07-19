Watch
It’s Christmas in July!

"A Christmas Carol" One Day Sale
Posted at 10:20 AM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 11:20:12-04

Last year, the holiday season looked quite different due to COVID-19. But this year, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater wants to help you make up for lost time as A Christmas Carol joyfully returns to the Pabst Theater. Lee E. Ernst, Scrooge in A Christmas Carol, joins us today to discuss the exciting return to the stage.

The Milwaukee Rep’s A Christmas Carol one day sale is today! You can get up to 25% off on all tickets when using promo code DICKENS. To purchase tickets, visit milwaukeerep.com, give the ticket office a call at 414-224-9490, or show up in person to their box office at 108 East Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.

