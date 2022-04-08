It’s Autism Acceptance Month! Good Friend equips people to recognize and appreciate neurodiversity with trainings that create autism awareness, teach acceptance of differences, and foster empathy for individuals on the autism spectrum.

Since 2007, Good Friend co-founders Chelsea Budde and Denise Schamens have reached out to schools with a program that reduces disability harassment by creating a culture of acceptance. Over the last two years, Good Friend has been working with businesses willing to tap into autistic talent to diversify the neurology of their workforce.

The 14th annual Rockin’ for Good Friend Autism Acceptance Bowling FUNdraiser on May 7 helps fund this important work that establishes a more inclusive commUNITY!