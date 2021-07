If you’re young and healthy, you may ask “why do I need life insurance?” No one ever plans to get sick, but it can happen to anyone! Joining us today is Randy Canales from Modern Woodmen, and he’ll share his own personal struggles with sickness and how having life insurance made the circumstance easier to handle.

To speak with Randy about planning for life, you can contact him today.

Randy Canales

https://reps.modernwoodmen.org/rcanales

[reps.modernwoodmen.org]

262-763-2888