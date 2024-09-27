It's All in the Details. Check Out Molly and Tiffany's Miniatures!

Mini Molly and Tiffany join the show today with regular sized Molly and Tiffany to talk about their miniatures from Shrunk 3D Milwaukee!

The revolutionary Shrunk 3D mobile photo booth arrives at your event to capture your biggest and sweetest moment with a nearly identical 3D replica of you, your family, loved ones and pets! This is done by capturing 190 photos of you, in less than a second, in a 360 degree field. Then approximately four weeks later, you receive that nearly identical replica figurine.

These figurines range in size from 3 inches to 9 inches tall and are 3D printed in full color out of a durable nylon material. Show off your uniform, wedding attire, pregnancy, tattoos, prom dresses, costumes and more.

The standard special offer is 10% off figurines for military, veterans, and first responders. The special offer for viewers is if they purchase a 7" figurine, they get a 3" figurine for $20 when they mention they saw Shrunk 3D Milwaukee on The Morning Blend - Valid through 10/31.

Follow us on social media @Shrunk3DMilwaukee

Email, call, or text us to book a scan:

Shrunk 3D | Home

414-240-1381

