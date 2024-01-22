It is Time For Schnee Days!

Get ready for a fun weekend in Elkhart Lake with Schnee Days! It runs Friday through Sunday! What can you expect? Sledding, Cocoa, Crafts, moonlight snowshoeing and more. This is a great weekend getaway for friends, family and couples. Melissa Koehler and Kathleen Eickhoff join us to chat about this fun filled weekend. To find out more about this weekend and to book an overnight stay go to Elkhartlakechamber.com/schnee-days.