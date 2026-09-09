Is Your Trust Really Protecting You? What Wisconsin Families Need to Know

Many Wisconsin families have a revocable living trust to avoid probate, but few realize it may not protect their home or savings from long-term care costs or creditors. Attorneys Kirsten Hildebrand and Matthew Kaplan of Hildebrand Law Firm are helping demystify the irrevocable asset protection trust, a planning tool often mistaken as something only for the wealthy.

In this informative discussion, they'll explain how these trusts work, what control families can retain over their assets, and why timing matters when it comes to protecting a lifetime of savings. They'll also break down the five-year lookback period and share why proactive planning can make a significant difference for families facing future care needs. Learn whether your current estate plan truly protects what you've built.