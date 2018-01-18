Is Your Makeup Expired?

10:37 AM, Jan 18, 2018

With the cold and flu season upon us, it is a good time to review what is in your makeup bag. Don't share with others and make sure you are not using expired products.  Beth Frost from Merle Norman has a number of tips to keep you looking good and healthy. For more information and to find a Merle Norman Studio near you, visit MerleNorman.com.

