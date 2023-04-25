Is Your Home Childproof Enough For Your Grandkids?

Patty Cadorin, Founder of A Senior Moment, is recently retired and excited to show others how to childproof their homes before their grandkids come over to visit. Today Patty has some suggestions for infants and toddlers which include portable cribs, cabinet locks, oven knob locks and so much more! Tune in to see how she uses rubber tiles, table bumpers and rubber bands to make sure her grandchildren will not get harmed on her watch.