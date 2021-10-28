Is Work From Home The New Normal?

Barry Goodman of Birkdale Transition Partners is here again today to talk about a talent shortage facing business owners.

The Pandemic has created many challenges for privately held companies. Probably the most serious challenge is talent. Business owners and their employees learned that “What got you here today will not get you to where you want to go tomorrow”. The progress of the digital age has gone so fast that it has created more problems than it has solved.

Last month we talked about the challenges of a shortage of talent is critical. But the entire nature of work has changed both for the employer and the employee. Barry is here to share what we need to know.

Barry also helps family business leaders transition and operate in what can be complex situations.

