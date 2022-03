You might be wondering whether the spring is a good time to buy a house or if waiting is the way to go. Real estate broker and owner of HomeWire Realty, Missy Buttrum joins us to give you some perspective on what the housing market looks like and how she helps buyers see multiple offers on the most desirable properties.

