Is Screen Time Affecting Your Eye Health?

Americans are spending more time on screens than ever before and it's leading to a substantial increase in eye- and vision-related issues compared to 2019. Using technology has many benefits,but it should be used responsibly. With screen time on the rise from the popularity of things like gaming, streaming, remote work, and digital learning, so is the risk of screen-related eye issues. Dr. Jason Compton joins us to discuss digital eye strain. This segment is brought to you by American Optometric Association. For more information, please visit AOA.org/EyeDeserveMore