Back-to-school jitters are common, but persistent anxiety can make daily life and classroom attendance difficult for children and teens. Experts from Compass Health Center explain how parents can recognize the signs of school anxiety, understand what may be driving avoidance behaviors, and help children build confidence for a successful school year. The team also shares practical strategies to reduce morning stress and highlights treatment options available for families seeking additional support.
Is School Anxiety Keeping Your Child From Thriving?
Compass Health Center
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