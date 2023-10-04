Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Is Quiet Quitting Changing Work Expectations?

Top Employers Institute
Trevor Bogan, Regional Director at Top Employers Institute joins us to talk about quiet quitting, or quitting without giving notice, and the general expectations for leaving a job the proper way. Top Employers Institute's goal is to foster a healthy work environment for employees and employers. For a long time now, when leaving a job or career it was customary to give a 2 weeks notice to employers and it can be hard to know what the standard for quitting is nowadays because so many people work remotely. Top Employers Institute has a goal of fostering healthy work environments for both employees and employers, and with a healthy work environment, employers can expect less quiet quitting among their business or corporation. When giving a 2 week's notice, employers can help employees with benefits and even assist them with looking for new job opportunities. To learn more about the Top Employers Institute, visit their website https://www.top-employers.com/en-US/.
Posted at 11:48 AM, Oct 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 12:48:17-04

Trevor Bogan, Regional Director at Top Employers Institute joins us to talk about quiet quitting, or quitting without giving notice, and the general expectations for leaving a job the proper way. Top Employers Institute's goal is to foster a healthy work environment for employees and employers. For a long time now, when leaving a job or career it was customary to give a 2 weeks notice to employers and it can be hard to know what the standard for quitting is nowadays because so many people work remotely. Top Employers Institute has a goal of fostering healthy work environments for both employees and employers, and with a healthy work environment, employers can expect less quiet quitting among their business or corporation. When giving a 2 week's notice, employers can help employees with benefits and even assist them with looking for new job opportunities.
To learn more about the Top Employers Institute, visit their website https://www.top-employers.com/en-US/.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes