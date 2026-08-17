Is it Personal? Weight Loss Personalized.

Weight loss is more than working out, it is effected by lifestyle. Hormones, metabolism, stress, sleep, age, medications, and lifestyle can all affect how someone loses weight. A one-size-fits-all approach may work temporarily, or may have worked in the past, but maintaining those results is much harder if you haven’t learned sustainable habits along the way! Angie Schaefer, Clinic Manager at Milwaukee Medical Weight Loss & Medispa, I her to discuss how they personalize the program to the individual and give patients the education, tools, and support that realistically fit your life.

NOW ONLY $200 to start any one of their Weight Loss Programs, plus a $100 NAD+ Injection Package. NAD+ has been another gamechanger in health and wellness. Think of NAD+ as your body’s ultimate recharge button. It is a powerful co-enzyme that fuels your cells and keeps you feeling energized, focused and has proven anti-aging benefits.

Call or Text: (414)616-3535 or go to our website Skin Care Clinic | Milwaukee Medical Weight Loss & MediSpa to learn more.