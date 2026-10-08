Is a Simple Will Really Enough? What Wisconsin Families Need to Know

Most people know they need an estate plan, but many are surprised to learn that a simple will may not be enough to avoid probate or protect assets if long-term care becomes necessary. On Morning Blend, estate planning attorney Dan Krause discusses how trust-based estate plans can help Wisconsin families prepare for incapacity, protect the family home, and simplify matters for loved ones after death.

With 26 years of experience, Krause helps families understand the differences between attorney-guided planning and do-it-yourself forms, as well as the costly mistakes that can result from inadequate planning.

Learn more at Krause Estate Planning & Elder Law Center. Viewers who book by October 9 and mention Morning Blend will receive 5% off a trust-based estate plan.