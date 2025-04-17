Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto's Sushi Master

The main events at hand are the Watch Parties for Season 2 of Morimoto’s Sushi Master. Every weekend starting April 27th we will be hosting viewing parties for each episode at the Mequon Public Market. There will be a buffet spread of Screaming Tuna favorites & maybe even a few bites inspired by what Jason cooked on the episode that we air. There will also be an open bar “Super Bowl Party Style”. After we watch each week’s episode Chef Jason will regale us with his amazing stories from behind the scenes.

