Irish Coffee 2 Ways

Rachel K. Miller is back for St. Patty's day to share her Irish Coffee Recipes. Rachel author The Illustrated Cocktail, The Art of Mixology during covid. It is an art piece disguised as a cocktail recipe book.

Rachel started posting recipes that she had illustrated on her Instagram account during quarantine. It started with chicken soup, but she quickly found that people were more interested in cocktails. Her book as 65 recipes that are meant to inspire and serve as a reference!