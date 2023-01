Of course you want your best friend to be a part of your best day. After all, they are a big part of the family! HAWS's "spokesbrides-to-be" Katie Gerls and Alexis Breese share their personal experiences as they plan their weddings, and the ways they are including their K9 BFFs. To learn more, please visit HAWSpets.org

