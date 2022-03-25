Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Introducing Scarlet-A New Approach To Microneedling

with Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa
Posted at 11:14 AM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 12:14:42-04

Dr Deborah Manjoney is back from Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa with an exciting new treatment. It's called Scarlet. Scarlet is a newer approach to radio frequency microneedling.
Advantages include improving texture, pores, and acne scars. It is a rapid treatment and easily tolerated. It can tighten and lift the skin as well

In April, They are offering an introductory special: With purchase of full face Scarlet treatment, each individual will receive an Alastin Nectar and application of Exosomes during the treatment. ($345 value) Call for a complimentary consult to see if you are a candidate for Scarlet. 262-746-9088

