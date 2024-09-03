Introducing Prelude to a Kiss, a musical!

Director Kenneth Ferrone is excited to collaborate with this talented company and the team at Milwaukee Rep. *Prelude to a Kiss*, a romantic comedy, reaches new heights in a World Premiere musical. Adapted from Craig Lucas's Tony-nominated play, with a score by Daniel Messé and Sean Hartley, it explores true love's boundaries. The show runs September 10 – October 19, 2024, at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts. Purchase tickets at https://www.milwaukeerep.com) or call 414-224-9490.

