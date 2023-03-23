Watch Now
Intrigue In Istanbul

With Erica Ruth Neubauer
If you're looking to escape reality, dive into this historical mystery read, Intrigue In Istanbul! Author Erica Ruth Neubauer takes you on a journey set in 1926 to share the adventures of a young American widow, Jane Wunderly, who is searching for her father in Turkey. The hunt unravels secrets tied to a mysterious relic from the Ottoman Empire. Erica is having a release day event on Tuesday, March 28th at 6:30pm! You can meet her at the Boswell Book Company which is free to attend, but registration is required. If you want a copy of Intrigue In Istanbul or any of her other wanderlust-inspiring mysteries, click Erica Ruth Neubauer.
Posted at 10:56 AM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 11:56:32-04

