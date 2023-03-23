If you're looking to escape reality, dive into this historical mystery read, Intrigue In Istanbul! Author Erica Ruth Neubauer takes you on a journey set in 1926 to share the adventures of a young American widow, Jane Wunderly, who is searching for her father in Turkey. The hunt unravels secrets tied to a mysterious relic from the Ottoman Empire.

Erica is having a release day event on Tuesday, March 28th at 6:30pm! You can meet her at the Boswell Book Company which is free to attend, but registration is required. If you want a copy of Intrigue In Istanbul or any of her other wanderlust-inspiring mysteries, click Erica Ruth Neubauer.

