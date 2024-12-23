Into the Blue: An Immersive Installation by Jennifer Angus

Into the Blue is an immersive exhibition by Madison-based artist Jennifer Angus that transforms MOWA’s Hyde Gallery into a temple of nature, where the artist’s installation includes unexpected and captivating medium choices. Using meticulously arranged dried insects—such as cicadas and a variety of leaf-mimicking species—Angus creates intricate patterns that reveal the beauty and fragility of our ecosystem. The exhibition invites visitors to reflect on nature’s delicate balance. Head to MOWA to discover the uniquely immersive and experiential exhibition Into the Blue, join MOWA for Winter Week, and purchase MOWA Memberships for your friends and family for a gift that gives all year long. For more information, visit MOWA: Museum of Wisconsin Art - A Different Kind of Museum