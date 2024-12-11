Interview with Ron Roberts Founder and CEO of Roberts Retirement Group Discussing Tax Planning for Retirement

We met with Ron Roberts Founder and CEO of Roberts Retirement Group to discuss legislation changes, retirement strategies, and Roth Conversions.

Ron’s chosen vocation as a Retirement Planning Professional allows him to use his experience, his gifts, and his love for family to help people in a very special way. Ron has been in the retirement planning industry since 1990. Founded in 2002, Roberts Retirement has grown over the years to serve families in Northern California and around the country.

Ron has served as President of the California Estate Planning Counsel and continues to mentor other retirement planning professionals all across the United States. He is constantly educating himself on the most up-to-date investment strategies and changes in the financial industry. Ron is recognized as a leader in the industry, is a sought-after speaker, and has been featured in Senior Market Advisor Magazine.

Learn more: https://www.robertsretirement.com/

