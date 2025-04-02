Interview with Erich Castillo, Founder of Cornerstone Wealth Management

Today we talked to Erich Castillo, Founder of Cornerstone Wealth Management, on Building a Reliable Retirement Income Plan.

Creating a reliable retirement income plan is a crucial step for anyone approaching retirement. The foundation of this plan begins with a comprehensive understanding of the client's goals and determining the necessary income target to meet their lifestyle needs. This process ensures stability and predictability, which are essential for a stress-free retirement.

Learn more: www.retirewithcwm.com

