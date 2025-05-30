Interview with Adam Blain, Wealth and Retirement Advisor

Adam Blain is a Wealth and Retirement Advisor based in Germantown, Tennessee, dedicated to helping individuals plan for retirement—whether they’re building their savings or already enjoying retirement life. With over eight years of experience, Adam is Series 65 licensed and also holds life and health insurance licenses. He provides personalized strategies for income planning, investment management, annuities, tax-efficient withdrawals, estate coordination, and Medicare guidance.

Adam serves as a fiduciary under AAA Life Solutions and believes in offering clear, honest advice that’s easy to understand. His approach is faith-driven, educational, and tailored to each client’s goals. Outside of work, Adam is a husband, a proud father of three, and is actively involved in his church and community.

aaalifesolutions.com