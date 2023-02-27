Internships in Financial Advising

Lindsey Sheridan and Abby Monis are here from Lueder Financial Group with Northwestern Mutual. They are discussing careers in financial advising and internship opportunities.

They will also talk about the importance of giving back. They frequently participate in fundraising for childhood cancer. They are inviting people to their Prom Night.

Prom Night on April 21 to fight Childhood Cancer, search Lueder on Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/prom-night-fundraiser-to-fight-childhood-cancer-tickets-437505259007

