Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Interior Design Made Easy

with Warren Barnett Interiors
Posted at 11:17 AM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 12:17:26-05

Warren Barnett Interiors is moving from Brookfield to a new renovated space in Elm Grove! To kick of the move, they are having a huge moving sale that starts 1/13/22! The furniture stores offers design services for one room or an entire home. Shop with their highly knowledgeable and experienced interior designers on staff. The new space will allow them to enhance the design process experience while continuing to offer their unmatched selection of designer furnishings, custom upholstery fabrics, and one-of-a-kind accessories, lighting, and rugs. Emily Ebben discusses what makes Warren Barnett Interiors stand out.

Come shop their Designer Showroom Sale beginning today, Thursday, January 13th! Designer floor sample sale, ready for immediate delivery at up to 40% off. You will get Free Delivery if you mention the Morning Blend for the first week of the sale!

Warren Barnett Interiors
14755 W Capitol Dr Brookfield
262-790-1111

Visit the new showroom in Elm Grove in early spring. Follow Warren Barnett Interiors on social media for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019