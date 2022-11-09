Interested in adopting a pet? There are so many animals that are looking for loving homes. Joe Poczkalski and Jessica Pillsbury are here with The Washington County Humane Society to tell us about adoption opportunities. They brought along Molly!

Pet Project is sponsored by Fleet Farm. Get the Guaranteed Lowest Prices on dog and cat food at Fleet Farm!

www.fleetfarm.com/category/pets-wild-bird/_/N-2832316490

