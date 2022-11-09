Interested in Adopting a Pet?
The Pet Project with Washington County Humane Society
Interested in adopting a pet? There are so many animals that are looking for loving homes. Joe Poczkalski and Jessica Pillsbury are here with The Washington County Humane Society to tell us about adoption opportunities. They brought along Millie, a 5 year old pitbull mix that has been with the shelter for nearly a year, she loves running and is likely to curl up next to you for some quality cuddle time. Pet Project is sponsored by Fleet Farm. Get the Guaranteed Lowest Prices on dog and cat food at Fleet Farm! www.fleetfarm.com/category/pets-wild-bird/_/N-2832316490
Posted at 10:42 AM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 11:42:47-05
