Insuring Your Assets Are Covered

If you own a business, it’s likely you have ongoing conversations with an insurance expert to ensure assets and operations are covered.

Part of a comprehensive business policy will likely include insurance for its leaders –Directors and Officers of the organization that protects their personal assets and their spouses in the event they are personally sued by employees, vendors, competitors – or anyone.

Less commonly known, is that even if you do not own a company, but you serve on a Board or leadership position for a non-for-profit --- say a church…or Soccer League….or a cause related organization….you could be at risk too if the organization does not carry Directors and Officers (D&O) Insurance.

We’ve got an expert here to walk us through what this coverage is and what we need to know about it.