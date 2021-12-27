Eric Brown is back to talk siding, windows, door and outdoor spaces. As the owner and operator of Siding Unlimited and Outdoor Living Unlimited, Eric shares some of the best trends of the year. He says now is the time to start consulting about your backyard makeover, so they can be ready to go in the spring. Hot tubs, screened porches and decks are always a popular choice!
Inspiration For Your Backyard and Home
Outdoor Living Unlimited and Siding Unlimited
Posted at 10:03 AM, Dec 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-27 11:03:26-05
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.