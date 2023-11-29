Insight into Acquiring an Existing Business

Becoming a business owner does not always have to start with an idea and building the business from scratch. For many, acquiring an existing business is a great approach. Tom Meyer, Executive Vice President and Director of SBA Lending at Centrust Bank is back in the studio!

Centrust Bank is known for its expertise and close relationships with its commercial clients and instrumental in helping small businesses reach achieve their dreams and growth aspirations. He is here today with his client, a buyer of an existing Wisconsin business, American Garage Builders, John Edwards as well as the seller of that business, Tony Young to talk about the process.

One of the most important parts about selling and buying an existing business is doing research and having great advisors to help you with the process. Also, an SBA loan or a conventional business loan can be really helpful. An SBA loan can be used for any specific business lending purpose. Whether you are purchasing, constructing or refinancing your business’s commercial real estate or looking to grow by purchasing new equipment, we can structure the right loan for you.

To learn more about Centrust Bank you can go to CentrustBank.com.

To learn more about American Garage Builders, visit AmericanGarageBuilders.com.

