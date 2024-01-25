Inside Your Health: The Crucial Role of Laboratory Tests

Are you trying to take your health more seriously in the new year? Dr. Donald Karcher, President of the College of American Pathologists, sits down with us to discuss the crucial role of laboratory tests. You usually start your medical testing with an annual physical, and an array of testing ordered by your physician. These tests are completed in a clinical laboratory and the results are provided by another physician, your pathologist. Since you can now see those real-time results in your electronic medical record, you may want a better understanding of what they mean.

For more information on how you can utilize these tests for the betterment of your health, visit the College of American Pathologists webpage.