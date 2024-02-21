Inside A New Surgical Center For Plastic Surgery

Molly gets a look inside Quintessa'snew surgical center in Brookfield. Dr. Campbell and his staff have been helping men and women for over 2 decades. They want patients to fill beautiful and confident whether it is with surgical or non-surgical solutions. Dr. Andrew Campbell and Dr. Daniel Butz discuss their specialties and what make Quintessa different.

Right now Morning Blend Viewers can take advantage of two specials from Quintessa.

Shed off 2023 with a full face halo, a complimentary post procedure kit, a complimentary area of botox, & a QMD Hydroessence for $1,399. A savings of $657.50.

Available for purchase 1/2/24 - 3/29/24

Must be redeemed by 8/31/23

12 week weightloss package includes:

12 weeks of semaglutide, 6 lipo b injections, 3 weightloss IV’s, 4 nutrition specialist appointments, 3 appointments with wellness director, 3 body composition assessments, full access to Quintessa’s nutrition planning app for $2,599. A savings of $782.

Available for purchase 1/2/24 - 3/29/24

Must be redeemed by 8/31/24

They have five locations so go to MyQuintessa.com to find the location near you.