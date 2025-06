Author Barrett Klein joins The Morning Blend to discuss his book The Insect Epiphany. He proves that our world would look very different without insects, not just because they are crucial to our ecosystems but also because they have shaped and inspired so many aspects of what makes us human.

Klein will sign books at noon on June 11th at the Wehr Nature Center and at 6:30 pm at the Boswell Book Company.

The Insect Epiphany is available at Bookshop